Over 72 Lakh Farmers Benefit From Ongoing KMS Procurement: Agriculture Ministry

About 72.46 lakh farmers have benefitted from the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) procurement operations with Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs. 1,02,161.76 Crore, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Tuesday (January 12).

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal with purchase of over 541.11 LMTs of paddy up to January 11.

This is an increase of 26.07 per cent against the last year corresponding purchase of 429.20 LMT.

Source: PIB

Out of the total purchase of 541.11 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 37.47 per cent of the total procurement.

Altogether 2,88,457.68 MT of Moong, Urad, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.1,543.27 Crores have been procured, benefitting 1,53,439 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan, the ministry release added.

Also, 5,089 MT of Copra, having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Source: PIB

This was till January 11, against the last year corresponding purchase of 293.34 MT of Copra.

