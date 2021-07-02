Over 34 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said 34 (34,00,76,232) crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country as per the provisional report till 7 AM. The ministry added that over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses were given in a span of 24 hours.

On Day-167 of the vaccination drive (July 1, 2021), out of the total 42,64,123 vaccine doses that were given, 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, it said.

Till now a total of 9,41,03,985 people in the age group of 18-44 across all the states and UTs have received their first dose and 22,73,477 received second dose.

The ministry said 24,51,539 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 89,027 vaccine doses as second dose in the age group 18-44 on Thursday.

"Eight States -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44," it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

