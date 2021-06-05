Over 1.20 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Were Supplied To Private Hospitals: Centre

The Centre on Saturday said that private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in May.

The Union health ministry in a statement said, a large number of private hospitals that had a contract with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been supplied with Covishield and Covaxin doses respectively.

"As on June 1, 2021, private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of Covid vaccines in the month of May. These private hospitals are not limited to the bigger metro cities but also from Tier two and three cities across states," the ministry said.

It said states with fewer private hospitals have been requested to review the status and list the better-performing hospitals under AB-PMJAY and state-specific insurance schemes, keeping a geographical spread in mind, and encourage them to get into agreement with the vaccine manufacturers.

(With PTI inputs.)

