Opposition Playing Politics With Covid-19 Vaccine For Their Selfish Interests: Sambit Patra

March 05, 2021
Corona
Attacking the opposition ruled states and parties, the BJP said these leaders have been continuously doubting the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine developed in India

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra
File Photo
Slamming opposition parties, the BJP said that all its rivals, especially Congress, have only contributed "politics and confusion" to the matter of Covid-19 vaccine. 

Opposition leaders have questioned the efficacy of Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Other opposition-ruled states like Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been expressing their doubts regarding the vaccine, he added. 

"I want to ask do you not trust scientists and doctors of your country? Over 40 countries have placed an order for Covaxin. But in India, we have people doing politics over it for their selfish political interests," Patra told reporters here.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the company said on Wednesday, boosting prospects of its usage.

Patra alleged that opposition leaders would tease the government by asking why doesn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi prove its efficacy by opting for its jab.

Modi did it when his turn came, by following all protocols, he said, noting that President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also opted for Covaxin.

With PTI Inputs 

Outlook Web Bureau Sambit Patra New Delhi COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine Vaccine Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

