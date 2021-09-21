Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
On CM Charanjit Channi’s Direction, Punjab Police Arrest Person Who Tried To Damage Ambedkar’s Statue

Punjab’s newly sworn-in chief minister Charanjith Singh Channi also directed police to take strict action against people trying to disturb law-and-order.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

2021-09-21T15:32:26+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 3:32 pm

Following the directions of the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab Police have arrested a person who had tried to cause damage to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district on Monday midnight. 

The accused has been identified as Bhiku Meena (25) a resident of Jawania village in district Husan Nijra of Madhya Pradesh. Bhiku Meena had tried to damage the statue by throwing a stone and a flower pot.  

Upon being appraised of the event, the Chief Minister described it as a very unfortunate and tragic incident which has bruised the psyche of people who respect Baba Sahib Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of Indian constitution. Urging the people to exercise restraint, he said that exemplary action will be ensured against the miscreants indulging in these types of dastardly acts. Channi unequivocally said that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the state adding that he has already directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to enhance surveillance in every nook and corner of the state.  

The Chief Minister said that being a border state the situation in the state always remains sensitive but the state government is fully vigilant to deal with it and crush the nefarious designs of anti-social and anti-national elements who try to create unrest in Punjab. He said that exemplary action will be taken against any person who tries to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state through such acts. 

