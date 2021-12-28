Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4

Delhi reported the highest Covid-19 cases since June 4 when 523 fresh coronavirus infections and 50 fatalities were logged. Delhi's while Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated.

Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4
Representational Image | PTI

Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4
2021-12-28T20:07:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:07 pm

Delhi has reported 496 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 4. The national capital's positivity rate rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

On June 4, Delhi recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, it said.

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

