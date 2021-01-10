Noida Knife Attack: Man Dies After Trying To Save Sister From Drunken Duo

In a shocking incident, a man was killed in a knife attack while trying to save his sister from a drunken duo in Noida, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday when the victim and his sister were heading home from their place of work in Noida’s Sector 8. They encountered two men in an inebriated state at around 8.30 pm, who misbehaved with the victim’s sister, officials said.

"The brother-sister duo were walking on the road when the accused, both of whom were drunk, stumbled on the woman, leading to a scuffle in which the woman slapped one of the accused,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“In the melee, the accused, who were probably carrying knives, took them out and tried to attack the woman. Her brother tried to stop the attackers and got stabbed on his thigh in the action,” Singh further said.

He said the local police immediately reached the spot on being alerted and rushed the man to a hospital where he subsequently died due to excessive bleeding.

One of the accused has been arrested while searches are underway to nab the other, the police said.

“One of the accused has been arrested and the other is absconding. Searches are underway to nab the other also and an FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 20 police station,” Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

