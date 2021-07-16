Noida COVID Hospital Chief Dr Renu Agarwal Transferred In Surprising Move

In a surprising move, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred the Chief Medical Superintendent of the Noida Covid Hospital and the Central District Hospital, Sector 30, Dr Renu Agarwal.

Dr Agarwal has been at the forefront of Noida's struggle with the pandemic and her work has been appreciated by the district administration. Her transfer to Meerut thus comes as a major surprise, especially with the third wave expected soon.

The Noida Covid Hospital, one of the two establishments she managed with a paltry staff, grabbed a lot of media spotlight since it was hurriedly made functional on August 8, 2020. Overnight, a building was converted to a hospital by the UP government and it was Dr Agarwal who was at the forefront.

Dr Renu Agarwal's work has been appreciated by the Indian Medical Association and the Rotary Club. She was recently awarded by them for being a COIVID warrior.

Apparently handpicked by the Yogi Adityanath administration at the peak of the pandemic last year, Dr Agarwal was elevated from MS to CMS and given additional charge of the NCH.

From the common man to bureaucrats and top politicians, NCH successfully treated several patients during the first wave.

During the deadlier second wave of COVID-19, the NCH managed to treat 1400 patients with just 2.5 per cent mortality rate. The NCH was seen as a jewel in the Uttar Pradesh government's crown at a time when most hospitals failed to check deaths.

On June 26, the Central District Hospital in Sector 30, vaccinated a record 3715 people. The free and walk-in facility at CDH was a super success as people from outside Noida too availed the orderly facility. More importantly, there was a special section for women.

