'Nobody Is Above The Law': Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Arnab's Arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

"Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law," Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai

Deshmukh also said that the case was reopened after the interior designers wife approached a court seeking permission for it.

"The court then gave permission to reopen the case," he added.

