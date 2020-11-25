Night Curfew In Punjab From Dec 1: Amarinder Singh

November 25, 2020
Corona
PTI 25 November 2020
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
PTI photo
2020-11-25T15:05:23+05:30

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus.

The chief minister in a statement said the night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm and 5 am, amid apprehension of a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

Announcing a series of fresh restrictions, the CM also ordered doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms from December 1.

The fine for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict operation timings for all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 pm.

