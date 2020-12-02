December 02, 2020
Corona
Ahead Of New Year Celebrations, NGT Puts A Ban On Sale, Use Of Firecrackers

Green crackers can be used on Christmas and New Year only for 35 minutes at midnight in NCR and neighbouring areas with decent air quality.

The National Green Tribunal has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ''poor'' and above category.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is ''moderate'' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.

"There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category," the bench said.

During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is ''moderate'' or below, the NGT said.

It directed all District Magistrates to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold and asked them to recover compensation from violators.

Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach District Magistrate for compensation, it added.

