NCB Unearths Drug Factory In South Mumbai Following Arrest Of Dawood Ibrahim's Aide

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids since Wednesday, following the arrest of gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the official said.

The investigation by NCB led it to a drug factory. NCB has raided a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Khan was arrested from his residence in Navi Mumbai after his name was cropped up in the interrogation of arrested drug peddlers, he said.

On interrogating Khan, the NCB team got information about a mephedrone factory in Dongri area, following which the raid was conducted, the official said.

The NCB has seized drugs worth crores apart from cash and firearms from the factory, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

Khan is also a relative of late Karim Lala - a mafia don in Mumbai who remained active for more than two decades from the sixties to the early eighties.

A notorious drugs supplier, Khan has several cases pending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With PTI inputs.)

