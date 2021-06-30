June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Naxals Kill Man In Madhya Pradesh Under Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

Naxals Kill Man In Madhya Pradesh Under Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bamhani village under Roopjhar police station area, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Outlook Web Desk 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:30 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Naxals Kill Man In Madhya Pradesh Under Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer
Representational Image
PTI
Naxals Kill Man In Madhya Pradesh Under Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T14:30:40+05:30

In an unfortunate incident, a 42-year-old man got killed in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh   on suspicion of being a police informer by the Naxals, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

According  to Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari, the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bamhani village which falls under the jurisdiction of  Roopjhar police station area, 

The rebels stormed into the house of Bhagchand Adme and took him out of the village where they shot him, he said.

The assailants also left a hand written note near the body, stating they killed Adme for being a police informer.

The note mentioned the name of 'CPI (Maoist), Tada, Malajkhand Area Committee'.
The SP, however, denied the victim's association with police.
He said search was on for the culprits. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SC Asks Ramdev To Place Original Record Of His Statement On Allopathy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Balaghat Naxals Naxal attack Madhya Pradesh Police Informer National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos