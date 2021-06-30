Naxals Kill Man In Madhya Pradesh Under Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

In an unfortunate incident, a 42-year-old man got killed in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of being a police informer by the Naxals, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari, the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bamhani village which falls under the jurisdiction of Roopjhar police station area,

The rebels stormed into the house of Bhagchand Adme and took him out of the village where they shot him, he said.

The assailants also left a hand written note near the body, stating they killed Adme for being a police informer.

The note mentioned the name of 'CPI (Maoist), Tada, Malajkhand Area Committee'.

The SP, however, denied the victim's association with police.

He said search was on for the culprits.

(With PTI Inputs)

