January 20, 2021
Corona
Mumbai Police Busts High-Profile Sex Racket, Rescues 8 Models

During the raid, the police rescued eight models who were being forced into prostitution, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Representational image.
2021-01-20T11:54:31+05:30

A high-profile flesh trade racket at a plush hotel was busted by the Mumbai police, an official said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police were able to rescue eight models who were being forces into prostitution.

Acting on a piece of specific information, the police's Crime Intelligence Unit conducted a raid on the hotel located near the Juhu beach in western suburbs on Tuesday, he said.

During the raid, the police rescued eight models who were being forced into prostitution, the official said.

The police also arrested three persons for allegedly pushing the models into flesh trade, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

