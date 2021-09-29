Mumbai: Doctors Perform Advanced Immunodiagnostic Technique To Transplant Heart

Doctors at a Global Hospital in Mumbai have used an advanced immunodiagnostic technique to transplant a woman's heart to a man, the medical facility has said.

The Parel-based Global Hospital claimed it to be the first such transplantation using the technique.

The heart of a 41-year-old woman was recently transplanted to 31-year-old man, who was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular dysfunction, the hospital said in a statement.

He came to the hospital about three months back following which he underwent a pre-transplant and antibody screening and identification procedure, it said.

The hospital said the clinical outcome in man's case was "outstanding".

He was mobilised on the fourth day of operation and was good to be discharged nine days after the surgery, which generally in case of heart transplant recipients takes between 21 to 30 days, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)