Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Is In, Who Is Out; Check Full List

In the run-up to the first major Cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government 2.0, some of the potential new inductees in the Council of Ministers met him at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Earlier in the day, many Union ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, resigned ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Union Minister Babul Supriyo have also quit.
As per reports, more than 40 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as PM Modi expands his cabinet. This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
Here’s a list of who is in, who is out and who is promoted in PM Modi’s cabinet revamp:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Narayan Rane
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Anupriya Patel
- Kapil Patil
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Ajay Bhatt
- Bhupender Yadav
- Sunita Duggal
- Pashupati Paras
- Bharati Pawar
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Shobha Karandlaje
Who’s 0ut
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Prakash Javadekar
- Harsh Vardhan
- Babul Supriyo
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey
- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
- Santosh Gangwar
- Sanjay Dhotre
- Debasree Chaudhuri
- Ratan Lal Kataria
- Sadananda Gowda
- Thawarchand Gehlot
- Pratap Sarangi
- Rao Saheb
- Dhanve Patil
- Dhotre S Shamrao
- Pratap C Sarangi
Who’s promoted
- Anurag Thakur
- Parshottam Rupala
- G Kishan Reddy
- Kiren Rijiju
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Manush Mandavya
