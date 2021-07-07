July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Is In, Who Is Out; Check Full List

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Is In, Who Is Out; Check Full List

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:53 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Is In, Who Is Out; Check Full List
The new Team Modi is also likely to have a relatively younger profile with many of the new possible inductees like Scindia, Lekhi, Heena Gavit, Anupriya Patel and Karandlaje – all below 55 years of age.
PTI
Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Is In, Who Is Out; Check Full List
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T17:53:06+05:30
Also read

In the run-up to the first major Cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government 2.0, some of the potential new inductees in the Council of Ministers met him at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Earlier in the day, many Union ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, resigned ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Union Minister Babul Supriyo have also quit.

As per reports, more than 40 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as PM Modi expands his cabinet. This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. 

Here’s a list of who is in, who is out and who is promoted in PM Modi’s cabinet revamp:

  • Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Narayan Rane
  • Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Anupriya Patel
  • Kapil Patil
  • Meenakshi Lekhi
  • Ajay Bhatt
  • Bhupender Yadav
  • Sunita Duggal
  • Pashupati Paras
  • Bharati Pawar
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Shobha Karandlaje

Who’s 0ut

  • Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Prakash Javadekar
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Babul Supriyo
  • Ashwini Kumar Choubey
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
  • Santosh Gangwar
  • Sanjay Dhotre
  • Debasree Chaudhuri
  • Ratan Lal Kataria
  • Sadananda Gowda
  • Thawarchand Gehlot
  • Pratap Sarangi
  • Rao Saheb
  • Dhanve Patil
  • Dhotre S Shamrao
  • Pratap C Sarangi 

Who’s promoted

  • Anurag Thakur
  • Parshottam Rupala
  • G Kishan Reddy
  • Kiren Rijiju
  • Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Manush Mandavya

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SC Asks For Expert Committee Report On Aircraft Fumigation From Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Babul Supriyo Ramesh Pokhriyal Jyotiraditya Scindia Rita Bahuguna Joshi Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle Modi Cabinet Narendra Modi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos