Milind Deora, Congress's Mumbai Chief, Quits; Says Wants To Play Role On 'National Level'

Days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi's formal resignation from the post, party's Mumbai chief Milind Deora has also tendered his resignation and said that he was looking forward to playing a role in national politics to help stabilise the party.

Deora's decision comes months before the state, where the Sena-BJP alliance took the lion's share in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, goes to polls.

Deora also recommended the party set up a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the city party unit till the Maharashtra Assembly polls due later this year.

A statement issued by his office on Sunday said taking on the BJP-Shiv Sena and negating the impact of Vanchit Aghadi is a challenge for the Congress in Maharashtra.

Deora had expressed his desire to quit shortly after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

"The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal," the statement said.

When contacted, Deora said political realities have changed since the Lok Sabha results. "We all will have to get ready for roles that these times demand," he said.

Deora was appointed the president of the Mumbai Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

"I had accepted MRCC presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

"I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," Deora said.

Deora contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-South constituency but lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.

(With inputs from PTI)