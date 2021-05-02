Cliffhanger In Nandigram: Mamata Wins, Loses…

A high drama continued in Nandigram, as Mamata Banerjee was initially declared the winner by 1,200 votes.

Following this, Suvendu Adhikary sought a recounting that announced him as the victor by about 2,000 votes.

But the confusion did not end there.

While Mamata Banerjee had acknowledged this defeat during her address to the media, the party soon after wrote in a tweet that the counting had not ended yet.

The party said from its official Twitter handle, "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate."

TMC sources claimed that Mamata Banerjee's electoral agent had challenged the result of the first recounting and a second recounting was going on.

"I accept the verdict in Nandigram. I offer my salaam to the people of Nandigram. I will move to court if necessary to review the result. Nevertheless, it's a minor issue for a party that is winning in 221 seats," she had said.

As of 6.30 pm, the TMC was leading win 219 seats in the 294-seat Assembly.

She changed her constituency this time to take rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikary head-on on his home turf, a decision that had bolstered the morale of her party's supporters across the state.

She said on Sunday that some "small sacrifices" are sometimes required to be made for larger gains.

"Whatever has happened has happened for the good. I won't have to visit such a long distance to look after the constituency," she said, while referring to Nandigram, which is about 130 km away from her residence in south Kolkata.

