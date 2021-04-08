April 08, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mamata Banerjee To Skip Meeting Called By PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation

Mamata Banerjee To Skip Meeting Called By PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation

The sources mentioned that Mamata Banerjee will be busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mamata Banerjee To Skip Meeting Called By PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation
File Photo
Mamata Banerjee To Skip Meeting Called By PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation
outlookindia.com
2021-04-08T13:59:24+05:30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation with CMs. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will be present in the meeting, sources in the state government said.

The sources mentioned that Banerjee will be busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data showed.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Class 12 Student Held For Harassing, Stalking Air Hostess Trainee On Instagram

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos