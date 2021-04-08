Mamata Banerjee To Skip Meeting Called By PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation with CMs. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will be present in the meeting, sources in the state government said.

The sources mentioned that Banerjee will be busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data showed.

With PTI inputs

