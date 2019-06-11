﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Maharashtra Woman Enters Well In Search Of Water, Dies After Falling 40 Feet

Maharashtra Woman Enters Well In Search Of Water, Dies After Falling 40 Feet

Vimal Rathod had entered the half-dry well. While trying to descend further, she slipped and fell 40 feet on the rocky surface and died on the spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
Maharashtra Woman Enters Well In Search Of Water, Dies After Falling 40 Feet
Vimal Rathod slipped 40- feet into the well, that she had entered in search of water
File Photo
Maharashtra Woman Enters Well In Search Of Water, Dies After Falling 40 Feet
outlookindia.com
2019-06-11T18:23:39+0530

Water scarcity in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, who fell into a well in search of water, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Malewadi in Mahagaon tehsil Monday evening, an official said.

Vimal Rathod had entered the half-dry well, the official said. While trying to descend further, she slipped and fell 40 feet on the rocky surface and died on the spot, said Damodar Rathod, incharge of Mahagaon Police Station.

Her body was shifted to a state-run hospital in Yavatmal for post mortem, he said.

After the incident, villagers of Malewadi staged a protest at Gunjphata, and demanded drinking water for the village, the official said.

Family members, relatives, and some villagers decided not to perform her funeral till their demand was met, and also tried to obstruct road traffic, he said.

Local tehsildar, bloc development officer, and police officials reached Gunjphata and assured that drinking water will be fulfilled and financial help provided to the family members of the deceased woman, the official said.

Satisfied with the response of district officials, Rathod's family members performed her last rites on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Water Shortage / Water Scarcity Weather: Heat & Heat Wave National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why Shikhar Dhawan's Exit Is Not Injurious to India's Health In Cricket World Cup 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters