Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

July 25, 2020
Poshan
Shivraj Chouhan has asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves immediately.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2020
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus. 

The Madhya Pradesh CM wrote on Twitter that he had symptoms of Coronavirus and now his test result has come positive.

He has asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves immediately. 

"I have been tested positive for coronavirus. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get tested; my close contacts should self quarantine.  I am following all Covid-19 guidelines. I will self quarantine as per doctor’s instructions. I request people of the state to take precautions, even a bit of carelessness can invite corona," Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister also said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

The MP Chief Minister said he will hold the review meetings via video conferencing and in his absence, the meetings will be chaired by state home minister and others. 

"Since March 25, I have been holding review meeting on the status of corona infection. From now on, I will try to hold review meetings through video conferencing. In my absence, the meeting will be chaired by state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, minister of urban development and housing Bhuppendra Siingh, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, and health and family welfare minister Prabhuram Choudhary," Chouhan said.

