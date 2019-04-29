﻿
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP Candidate Babul Supriyo's Car Vandalised In Asansol

The attack comes as voting for eight West Bengal constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok the Sabha polls was underway.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2019
Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Bengal's Asansol
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised on Monday in West Bengal's Asansol, but the leader was unharmed in the attack.

Supriyo, the sitting MP of the Asansol parliamentary constituency, has been re-nominated by the BJP, where he is pitted against the Trinamool Congress' actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen.

The incident took place in the Barabani area after he went inside a polling booth to ensure that his party agents were allowed inside. The rear glass of the vehicle was shattered.

"They are trying to stop me. But they won't be able to stop me like this. I will move to ensure that BJP agents are allowed," Supriyo told the media.

"These men have attacked my car but said I was resorting to hooliganism. It is a ploy to confine me at a place but I will move.

"Central force can take charge of the booths but the agents are not able to come out from their houses. I will try to go to as many places as possible and help them. This is the modus operandi of the ruling party," he added.

Trinamool workers, on the other hand, alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.

According to Election Commission sources, a detailed report has been sought in the matter.

IANS

or just type initial letters