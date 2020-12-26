Watch| Leave State Or I Will Bury You 10-Feet Deep: MP CM Warns The Mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned gangsters and all those involved in illegal activities that he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don't leave the state.

Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known," he said, warning all those involved in illegal activities.

Video of the CM’s speech was widely shared on social media.

Good governance, which means a regime where people don't face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now, Chouhan said.

Speaking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online interaction with farmers, Chouhan said he won't spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.

