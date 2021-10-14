Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Family Grieves Their Father

Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Family Grieves Their Father
A vehicle set ablaze during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence | File Photo

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Family Grieves Their Father
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T21:09:46+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 9:09 pm

“Now she has turned 21 and I am looking for a suitable match for her.” These were the words of a loving father to his family before leaving for the farmer’s protest at Tikonia village, 70 km from his village, Namdar Purva, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, on October 3.

Nachhatar Singh’s youngest daughter Amandeep Kaur had finished Class 12 a few years ago and Singh’s priority was to search for the right groom for her. He had already started discussing her marriage prospects to close friends and relatives.

However, October 3, which had begun on a happy note, ended with acute grief-- Singh never returned to fulfil his words.

 A speeding Mahindra Thar jeep mowed him down with three other farmers at the protest site. In a viral video of the accident, he was seen being hit first from behind when he was walking away from the site with other farmers.

The two other vehicles following the jeep also ran over the fallen men. Singh’s oldest son Jagdeep is still clueless about what happened.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“He rode a bike to cover the 70 km distance to the protest site. In the evening when some friends called me to say that some untoward incident had taken place at Tikonia, I made frantic calls but couldn’t find out anything,” Jagdeep said.

He added, “I heard some people took him to a district hospital there. He was declared dead. Then he was brought back to the accident site with the three others who died.”

Jagdeep said that since his father was alone, no one took any care. “Had any family member accompanied him, he would have been treated better and might have survived,” he said.

Jagdeep, like many other farmers, alleged that the jeep was being driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of the Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni. They say that he did it deliberately to flaunt his power, as the minister was quite upset with the protest.  

 “Everyone knows that it was Ashish Mishra. Even the police officers saw everything, but did nothing to arrest him. It is quite obvious that the police and state were hand in glove with Mishra in the crime,” Jagdeep alleged.

Singh had 6.5 acres of land and had shifted to Namdar Purva over 50 years ago from Punjab. His oldest son and youngest daughter were living with him at the time of his death. His second son, Mandeep Singh, 26, has been undergoing training in Almora for the past six months after he was selected for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Singh’s family said they don’t know the exact cause of his death as they were never given a copy of the post mortem report.

Jagdeep alleged that the state machinery is doing everything to shield the culprits. “We have no trust in the ongoing investigation as long as Teni is not removed from his post. Tell me one investigating officer in India who has the guts to go and interrogate a minister of state for home? How can it be a fair trial then?” Jagdeep asked.

He said that he has received a compensation of Rs 45 lakh from the state government but that is meaningless “if those who committed the crime are not punished”. 

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab CM Calls For Change In Obsolete Land Laws

Punjab CM Calls For Change In Obsolete Land Laws

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Courts Arrest In Chandigarh

Freeze Frames In Lakhimpur Kheri: A Charred SUV, Toys On A Cart And A Young Man In A Red T Shirt

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

32 Tihar Prison Officials Found Complicit With Unitech’s Jailed Ex-Promoters: Police; SC Directed Suspension

Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

India Registers 18,987 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 20th Straight Day

PM Modi Wishes For Manmohan Singh's Speedy Recovery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Congress In Tight Spot After Party Spokesman, Media Coordinator link DK Shivakumar to Scam

Karnataka Congress In Tight Spot After Party Spokesman, Media Coordinator link DK Shivakumar to Scam

Veer Savarkar Sought General Amnesty For All Political Prisoners: Grandson

Veer Savarkar Sought General Amnesty For All Political Prisoners: Grandson

Delhi: Arrested Pakistani Terrorist Also Surveyed Delhi HC Before 2011 Blasts

Delhi: Arrested Pakistani Terrorist Also Surveyed Delhi HC Before 2011 Blasts

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

Read More from Outlook

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

Syed Pervez Qaiser / CSK have three IPL titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Advertisement