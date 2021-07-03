Kolkata Police Apprehends Another Fake Vaccine Accomplice

Kolkata Police has taken into custody another accomplice of Debanjan Deb, the alleged mastermind behind running the fake vaccination camps in the metropolis, officials said on Saturday.

So far,police has nabbed nine people associated with the fake vaccine controversy in Kolkata.

The man was arrested near the the Central Metro Station in B B Ganguly Street late on Friday.

"The accused is a resident of Tangra and had played a key role in organising a vaccination camp at City College," a senior police officer said.

Deb (28) was arrested last week for masquerading as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organising dubious immunisation camps in the city, where

people were adminisitered fake vaccines, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Six of his associates have already been apprehended. Among other sections of the IPC, police has charged Deb and his aides with attempt to murder.

(With PTI Inputs)

