Kerala Governor Refuses To Hold Special Assembly Session On New Farm Laws

Also read
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special session of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sources said.
The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.
After the government forwarded the decision of the state cabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
No Breakthrough At India-China Military Talks
Protests By J&K Detained Leaders Over Frisking Of Their Kids, Kin By Police
Plans For Australia-India Sydney Test To Go Ahead As Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Outbreak