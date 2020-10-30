Kashmir: BJP Says Its Workers Killed Due To Security Lapse, Demands CBI Inquiry

Also read BJP Youth Wing Leader, 2 Workers Gunned Down In Kashmir

The BJP has said the killing of three of its workers is a serious security lapse and has sought action against the district administration of Kulgam where there were attacked.

Senior BJP leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf said the three workers were not provided security in spite of the party’s repeated requests. He said it is purely a case of security lapse and demanded the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Collector of Kulgam be suspended. “We have repeatedly told them that when the workers visit their home from the safe clusters they should be provided a vehicle and security. They were not given security. We seek suspension of the SSP Kulgam and DC Kulgam and a CBI inquiry ordered into the killing,” Sofi said. “We had already we informed the governor that there is a security lapse at many places. Our district president had even organized a press conference saying the SSP is not cooperating,” Sofi added.

Thursday's attack on the BJP workers in Kashmir is the second biggest attack in terms of casualties since July this year. The three BJP workers killed on Thursday were identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary, Fida Hussain Itoo, Umar Hajjam, Haroron Beigh.

The earlier such attack took place on the evening of July 8, when the BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad, and his brother Umer Sultan, were killed outside their residence in north Kashmir's Bandipora area. The house of the BJP leader was exactly opposite the police station of Bandipora. A day after the attack, threatening posters appeared in the area asking BJP workers to resign. That time also BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur had sought an inquiry into the killings.

Later in August, BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of the Mohiendpora area of Budgam was killed by militants. His killing led to a series of resignations from BJP workers in the valley. In August again, a BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad was killed in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area outside his residence.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing and said, “I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them a place in jannat and may their families find strength during this difficult time.”

Mehbooba Mufti held the Central government responsible for the killings in the region. “Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, it's the people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill-conceived policies,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killings of political workers. He said that the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts can not be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly, he added.

