Karnataka: Deve Gowda Rules Out JDS' Support To BJP Govt

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda Saturday ruled out any support to the BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa, saying his party would play the role of a "constructive" opposition.

Gowda made the party position clear a day after a section of JD(S) legislators asked former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to extend support to the BJP government in Karnataka.

After a meeting of JDS MLAs on Friday, party senior leader G T Devegowda had said: "Some have suggested that we should sit in opposition, while some legislators are of the opinion that we should support the BJP from outside."

TheBJP government headed by Yediyurappa took office on Friday after the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition ministry with the defeat of the motion of confidence in the assembly on Tuesday last.

"We are going to play a constructive role. As a regional party, we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all.

If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," Deve Gowda told reporters here.

The JDS patriarch said "There is no big deal in saying so (support to BJP). His (H T Devegowda's) intention was that the finance bill was passed (before July 31) because it was a budget presented by Kumaraswamy."

Gowda explained that G T Devegowda intended to say that the JD(S) would not oppose every move of BJP just for the heck of it.

"The pain of losing power within 14 months instead of 60 months (five years) is evident among Congress and the JD(S)leaders. Hence, G T Devegowda expressed his views.

What's the big deal in it? Doesn't he hae right to express views?" he asked.

The 87-year-old JD(S) leader insisted that he was least bothered about the fall of the government headed by his son Kumaraswamy as he had dedicated workers to bank on.

He said he would also strive to save the party.

