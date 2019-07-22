﻿
Karnataka Floor Test: Kumaraswamy Denies Reports Of Being Admitted To Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has denied the reports that he was getting into a hospital to avoid the floor test in the state Assembly on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has denied the reports that he was getting into a hospital to avoid the floor test in the state Assembly on Monday.

"The news of Kumaraswamy being unwell and getting admitted in a city hospital is fake and based on rumours, which is being spread by those trying to topple the coalition government," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement in Kannada here.

The report also found a mention in a joint petition two Independent MLAs -- R Shankar and H. Nagesh -- filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to the Chief Minister to hold the floor test on Monday by 5 p.m. and prove he has a majority.

Accusing the BJP of forcibly taking away 15 rebel legislators of the ruling allies forcefully and subverting the law to bring down his 14-month-old government in the southern state, Kumaraswamy said the BJP had "made a mockery of democracy by indulging in poaching" of lawmakers and horse-trading with them.

"Video footage in news channels over a week has shown the BJP's state leaders and cadres accompanying our MLAs to Mumbai in special aircraft," recalled a miffed Kumaraswamy in a statement here.

Clarifying that he was not clinging to power, the Chief Minister said his only intention for seeking more time to debate on the confidence motion he moved on July 18 to prove majority in the House was to let the country know how the BJP, which talks high of morality was trying to subvert the very principles of democracy and the Constitution.

"Let us discuss all issues including your problems, if any, and arrive at a solution to save our democratically elected government from the evil forces which are trying to shake the foundation of democracy by misusing their political influence," he added.

(IANS)

