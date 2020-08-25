Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Tests Positive For Covid

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

Several leaders including Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished Shivakumar a speedy recovery.

"I had fever and tested positive for the coronavirus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and I am under the good care of doctors.

With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious," Shivakumar tweeted.

Congress sources told PTI that the 58-year-old leader got admitted to a private hospital in the city's Rajajinagar last night.

".... he (Shivakumar) had symptoms since Monday morning like cough and fever and had back pain for two days. On getting tested the reports came out positive," sources said.

On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood ravaged parts of the state on health grounds.

"On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25.

New itinerary will be released soon," he had said.

State Congress unit in a statement said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former party President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary K C Venugopal were among several AICC leaders who had telephoned Shivakumar this afternoon to inquire about his health and wished him speedy recovery.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet wishing for Shivakumar's speedy recovery from the infection, hoped that he soon gets back to his regular activities.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Got to know that my dear friend and @KPCCPresident Shri. @DKShivakumar is infected with #Covid19. I wish him speedy recovery and early return to continue his service to the people."

Both Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah had earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19 and were subsequently discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too has tweeted wishing Shivakumar speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.