Karnataka CM Instructs Ministers To Continue Monitoring Rain-Hit Districts

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked the district in-charge ministers to continue with the meticulous monitoring of relief and rescue operations in their respective districts as incessant torrential rainfall continues in several parts of coastal, malnad and north-interior Karnataka, giving rise to flood like situation and landslides.

According to the statement of CMO, the Chief Minister will himself be visiting the rain and deluge affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, to assess the situation there.

"The Chief Minister this morning spoke to district in- charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners of variousdistricts and gathered information about the rain and flood

situation there. He has directed the in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts," the CMO said in a statement.

According to the information from the State Disaster Management Authority, till last evening, 131 villages in 18 taluks of the state have been affected by rains and floods, and 16,213 people have been affected and three people have died, while two were missing.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged and 8,733 people

were evacuated.

As many as 4,964 people were taking shelter in 80 relief camps till last evening.

The Chief Minister had held a virtual meeting with the district officials of Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Dharwad, on Friday evening and had

directed them to relocate the residents of low-lying villages along the river banks.

With several dams in the state and neighbouring Maharashtra reaching brim, water is being released into the rivers, inundating lowliying and river banks areas.

Rescue and relief teams like NDRF, SDRF, fire department personnels have been pressed into service in affected regions, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

