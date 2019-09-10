﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Jyotiraditya Scindia To Meet Sonia Gandhi On Tuesday Amid Feud In MP Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia To Meet Sonia Gandhi On Tuesday Amid Feud In MP Congress

The Congress party is facing a crisis with some of Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters in Gwalior-Chambal region threatening to quit if he was not handed the reins.

IANS 10 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Jyotiraditya Scindia To Meet Sonia Gandhi On Tuesday Amid Feud In MP Congress
Sonia Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia
File Photo
Jyotiraditya Scindia To Meet Sonia Gandhi On Tuesday Amid Feud In MP Congress
outlookindia.com
2019-09-10T10:42:36+0530

 Amid expectations of a change in the leadership of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, former Union Minister and one of the contenders, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is scheduled to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The party is facing a crisis with some of his supporters in Gwalior-Chambal region threatening to quit if he was not handed the reins. Gandhi has already held consultations with Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.

The party is also facing an embarrassment over state Forest Minister Umang Singhar's calling former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh a "blackmailer" who was trying to run the state government by proxy. Gandhi has already referred to the Singhar issue to the party's Central Disciplinary Committee.

Singhar, a tribal leader and seen as Scindia camp follower had accused Digvijaya Singh of meddling in the government affairs in the state. After this, Scindia jumped in the race following pressure from his supporters who want him to stay put in the state politics.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath wants his loyalist Bala Bachchan, a tribal leader, to head the party while Scindia had, at one point, backed Singhar.

Kamal Nath had resigned from the party state chief's post after the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, but he has been asked to continue till his replacement is finalised.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Sonia Gandhi Congress Rahul Gandhi Digvijay Singh Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Congress BJP National
Next Story : Bangladesh Cricket Captain Shakib Al Hasan Expresses Desire To Let Go Off Captaincy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters