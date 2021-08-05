J&K: Militants In Auto-Rickshaw Hurl Grenade At Security Forces

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinangar on Thursday, police said.
No damage was reported, they said.
At about 19:55 pm, the militants in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.
(PTI inputs)
