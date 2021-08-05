August 05, 2021
J&K: Militants In Auto-Rickshaw Hurl Grenade At Security Forces

The militants in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:52 pm
No damage was reported in the grenade attack
Representational Image
Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinangar on Thursday, police said.

No damage was reported, they said.

At about 19:55 pm, the militants in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.

(PTI inputs)

