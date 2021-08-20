August 20, 2021
Jaishankar In Doha: India, Qatar Exchange Views On The Situation In Afghanistan

Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

20 August 2021
Jaishankar In Doha: India, Qatar Exchange Views On The Situation In Afghanistan
S. Jaishankar meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha
Image tweeted on Twitter by Dr. S. Jaishankar
Jaishankar In Doha: India, Qatar Exchange Views On The Situation In Afghanistan
2021-08-20T22:05:10+05:30
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_DPM & FM Qatar during my stop over in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan," tweeted.Jaishankar, who made a stopover in Doha on his way back from the US.


Earlier this month, Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani visited India.

(PTI inputs)

