Jaipur: Female Patient Admitted In ICU Sexually Assaulted By Male Nurse

In a shocking incident, a female patient, admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nursing staff, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the patient’s husband filed a complaint. The accused was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday, police said.

"The woman was admitted to the ICU where the accused committed the crime on Monday night. The victim was in a semi-conscious state and she resisted as much she could," DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

Next morning, when her husband met her, she informed him about the incident by writing on a paper following which he lodged a complaint with the police, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

