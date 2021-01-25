Jaipur: Covid-Positive Income Tax Inspector Hangs Self After Being Sentenced In A Graft Case

January 25, 2021
Corona
Income tax inspector Vinay Kumar Mangla died by suicide on Monday. He was recently sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

In a shocking incident, an income tax department official died by suicide at a hospital in Jaipur, where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19, officials said.  

Identified as Vinay Kumar Mangla, 45, the income tax inspector was sentenced to jail last week in connection with a bribery case, police officers said adding that Mangla hanged himself in his hospital room on Monday.

Mangla was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A court in Jaipur had awarded him a sentence of five years last Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhijeet Singh said.

Mangla was taken into custody last week and a coronavirus test was conducted, the result for which returned positive, following which was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Shreemohan Meena said.

He was found hanging in the Covid ward of the hospital on Monday morning, Meena added.

Mangla, a resident of Kota, was posted in Jhalawar where the CBI had caught him red-handed in December 2016 while taking the bribe from an assessee for not imposing penalty on his income tax return.

(With PTI inputs)

