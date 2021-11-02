Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Inflation Is Diwali Gift To India By Modi Government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chied Minister Ashok Gehlot pointed at the rising inflation in the country and took a dig at the Modi Government for 'gifting' it to the Indians on Diwali.

Inflation Is Diwali Gift To India By Modi Government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the rising prices of LPG gas cylinders, petrol, ect. as 'Diwali Gift' by the Modi government to India | PTI

Trending

Inflation Is Diwali Gift To India By Modi Government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T11:14:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:14 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Centre, saying the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's independence will instead be remembered for seeing record increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

He also said that it seems that the Narendra Modi government has given people inflation as Diwali gift.

"Looking at the way the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, edible oil and vegetables are increasing, it seems that the Modi government has given a Diwali gift of inflation to the people," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi,

Related Stories

LPG Price Hiked Ahead Of Diwali. Check What It Costs In Your City

Fuel Prices Rise Again. How Does It Affect Your Finances?

"Earlier governments used to try to minimise inflation before festivals so that the common people could celebrate a festival with joy and happiness," he said.

The chief minister said that just three days before Diwali, the Modi government has made arrangements to make sweets expensive by increasing the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The chief minister said that the rate of petrol has increased to Rs 116 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 108 per litre, while the price of domestic LPG gas cylinder has increased by Rs 305 from Rs 598 to Rs 903 in one year.

"Our government has distributed scooties to meritorious girl students to facilitate transportation to college but the girls are asking the Modi government how to buy such expensive petrol?" he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ashok Gehlot Narendra Modi Rajasthan Inflation / Price Rise Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Petrol Price Hike Diwali National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Samajwadi Party Asks Workers To Observe Third Of Every Month As 'Lakhimpur Kisan Smriti Diwas'

Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

ED Arrests Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh; Case Involves 100 Crore/Month Extortion Allegations

Himachal Pradesh: Disquiet In BJP Camp, Congress Crosses Fingers Ahead Of Bypoll Results On Tuesday`

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces 11% Hike In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Polls

Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces 11% Hike In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Polls

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement