India's Vaccination Drive May Start In January, Normal Life Expected To Return By October

The CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, is expecting to get emergency approval for market authorisation by the end of December. He said that once the approval is received, vaccination drive in India can be started by January 2021.

Poonawalla also added that close to 60 crore people will get vaccinated by October next year, post which normal life can return.

While speaking at The Economic Times Global Business Summit, he said, "By this month-end, we might get an emergency licence, but the actual licence for wider use might come in at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators give a nod, India's vaccination drive can start by January 2021."

He also mentioned that once 20 per cent of the critical population gets an early vaccine, normal life can return.

"Once 20 per cent of India gets the vaccine, we can hopefully see the confidence and sentiments coming back, and by September-October next year hopefully there will be enough vaccines for everyone and normal life can return," Poonawalla said.

He added that the Indian government wants to procure 300-400 million doses by July 2021.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine