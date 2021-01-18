India's Covid Cases Fall Below 14,000 For The Second Time, Lowest In 8 Months

India's coronavirus infections fell down for the second time as the daily infections were less than 14,000 in over a period of eight months. The Covid caseload mounted to 1,05,71,773 with 145 new fatalities, according to the updated data of Union Health Ministry.

The recoveries from the disease have crossed 1.02 crore, pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.59 per cent. A total of 1,02,11,342 have recuperated from Covid-19, while fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The country's death toll increased to 1,52,419 with13,788 infections been reported in a day.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

The daily Covid-19 infections were 12,548 on January 12.

There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested up to January 17 with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 145 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 12 from West Bengal and 8 from Delhi.

A total of 152419 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,438 from Maharashtra followed by 12,264 from Tamil Nadu, 12,166 from Karnataka, 10,746 from Delhi, 10,053 from West Bengal, 8,576 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,140 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,504 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI Inputs

