March 24, 2020
India Under Lockdown: Here Are The Services That Will Remain Open During Next 21 Days

All commercial and private establishments will be closed down for the next 21 days, barring those providing essential services, as per a guideline issued by the MInistry of Home Affairs.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2020
Locals buy fruits before lock down amid rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. Kolkata and several areas across West Bengal will be put under a lockdown from Monday 5 pm till March 27 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-03-24T22:12:18+0530

As the country goes under a 21-day "complete lockdown" from Tuesday night, the government announced that essential goods and services will be available for people.

Here are the things that will stay open:

- Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairry and milk, meat and fish, animal fodder. Ration shops will also be open.

- Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

- Print and electronic media.

- Telecommunication, broadcast, cable and internet services

- Delivery of essential goods including food, medicine and medical equipment through e-commerce.

- Petrol pumps, LPG, pteroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

- Power generation, transmission and distribution units

- Cold storage and warehouse services

- Private security services

- Manufacturing units of essential commodities

- Transportation of essential goods

- Fire, law and order, emergency services

- Hotels, homestays and lodges accomodating tourists and other people stranded due to the lockdown

- Medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew are also exempt

Coronavirus: Rs 15,000 Crore Allocated To Strengthen Country's Healthcare, Declares PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau

