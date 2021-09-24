Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time. He said he is, "confident that our bilateral relationship will touch new heights under President Biden and your (Kamala Harris') leadership"

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Vice President of The United States Of America, Kamala Harris meet in the White House | Twitter

Trending

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T08:04:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 8:04 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and America as "natural partners" as he held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests," Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris, the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

Noting that India and the US are the largest and oldest democracies, Modi said the two countries share values and their coordination and cooperation is also gradually increasing.

Related Stories

Why Kamala Harris’ Asia Visit Amid Afghan Crisis Is Important

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis in India.

"You are the source of inspiration for so many people across the world. I am completely confident that our bilateral relationship will touch new heights under President Biden and your leadership," Modi told Harris.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The two leaders were wearing masks as they both spoke in front of a battery of pool reporters from both India and the US.

Modi invited the 56-year-old Democratic leader and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India.

"Both President Biden and you assumed office at a time when our planet faced very tough challenges. In a short time you have had many achievements to your credit be it COVID-19, climate change or the Quad," Modi said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment, it said.

"As relates to the Indo-Pacific, the US stresses on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Harris said, amidst China's aggressive moves in the strategically vital region.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

Harris said the world is more interconnected and more interdependent than ever before. “And the challenges that we face today have highlighted that fact. COVID-19, climate crisis and the importance of our shared belief in the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

“Both sides acknowledged the importance of collaborative action on climate change. Prime Minister spoke about India's push for increasing renewable energy and the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission. He also emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes to promote environmental sustainability,” the statement said.

Modi noted that he had the opportunity to speak to Harris after she assumed the Vice Presidency. "One of our interactions happened when India was battling a very tough wave of COVID-19 infections. I recall your kind words of solidarity that time," Modi said.

India was confronted with the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. A very difficult time for India, he said. “Like a family, the sense of kinship and so warmly, you extended a helping hand, the words that you chose when you spoke to me, I will always remember that, and I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the prime minister said.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Kamala Harris Joe Biden Washington Indo-US Quad Nations National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

Monsoon Claims 432 Lives In HP; Landslides, Accidents Increasing Due To Widespread Rain & Snowfall

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Caste Census Won’t Breed Casteism: Union Minister Athawale

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Anirudh Tewari Takes Over As Punjab's Chief Secretary

24 Years On, Naga Peace Talks Meander On With No Solution In Sight

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from India

Assam: Police Opened Fire On Mob Protesting Against Eviction, Two Killed

Assam: Police Opened Fire On Mob Protesting Against Eviction, Two Killed

Congress Welcomes SC Observation To Set Up Expert Committee Over Pegasus Row

Congress Welcomes SC Observation To Set Up Expert Committee Over Pegasus Row

Gujarat Family With Fake Visa To Canada Held At IGI Airport

Gujarat Family With Fake Visa To Canada Held At IGI Airport

BJP Will Collapse In West Bengal If TMC Opens Its Doors To Party’s Leaders: Abhishek Banerjee

BJP Will Collapse In West Bengal If TMC Opens Its Doors To Party’s Leaders: Abhishek Banerjee

Read More from Outlook

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Seema Guha / China, Afghanistan and the Quad are the pressing issues that form the backdrop of PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Joe Biden

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

'Fitting Iyer Into KKR XI Has Been Difficult,' Reveals Captain Morgan

'Fitting Iyer Into KKR XI Has Been Difficult,' Reveals Captain Morgan

Outlook Web Bureau / Venkatesh Iyer produced yet another stunning batting display as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in IPL 2021.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement