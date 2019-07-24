﻿
'If We Get Orders From Our No. 1 Or No. 2, Your Govt Won't Last 24 Hours,' BJP MLA Tells Kamal Nath

'I believe the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka,' said BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava said.

24 July 2019
A day after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed in Karnataka, BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will fall within 24 hours if  they get orders from party's top brass.

"If we get orders from our number 1 or number 2, your (Congress) government won't last for 24 hours," ANI quoted Bhargava, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, as saying.

Bhargava's response came after Chief Minister Kamal Nath told the opposition that Congress MLAs were not for sale and that his government will complete its five-year term.

He said that if needed, the opposition could move a no-confidence motion.

"None of the MLAs sitting here are for sale. Kamal Nath's government will run for five years in full force," Kamal Nath told BJP MLAs.

Bhargava had earlier termed the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh as "worse than Karnataka government".

"It was a coalition based not on any ideological compatibility or principles but on greed. I believe the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka," said Bhargava.

The BJP leaders remark comes a day after the Congress-JDS coalition failed the floor test in Karnataka, bringing an end to prolonged political drama and uncertainty.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 121 seats out of a total 230 with support from Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, and four independent candidates. The halfway mark is 115.

(With ANI Inputs)

or just type initial letters