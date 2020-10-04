Hathras Case: Bhim Army Chief, SP, RLD Meet Victim’s Family

Hathras Case: Bhim Army Chief, SP R

A day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family on Sunday.

Azad visited the family after the Uttar Pradesh Police lifted its two-day blockade around the village of the victim. He has demanded Y-security for victim’s family.

“If ‘Y Plus’ category security cover can be provided to actor Kangana Ranaut, than why can it not be provided to the family of the victim?” he asked. The leader has threatened to ‘gherao’ Vidhan Sabha if his demand is not met.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded the removal of the district magistrate and a judicial inquiry by the Supreme Court.

Apart from Bhim Army, workers of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal visited the victim’s family. RLD alleged that on their way to meet the victim’s family its vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and party workers were lathicharged by police and roughed up.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine