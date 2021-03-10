March 10, 2021
Haryana: No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-JJP Government Defeated

The no-confidence motion, that was introduced by the Congress, was defeated after 55 members of the Haryana Assembly voted against it. As many as 32 members from the Opposition voted in favour

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal speaks on the No Confidence Motion during the ongoing Budget Session of Haryana Assembly, in Chandigarh.
PTI
A no confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated on Wednesday.

The motion, that was introduced by the Congress, witnessed 55 members of the Assembly vote against it, while 32 members from various Opposition parties voted in favour of it.

The motion comes weeks after the leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced in December that he would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government. On March 5, he submitted the motion in the Vidhan Sabha and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta scheduled it for discussion on March 10.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House.

The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Thirty members of Congress and two Independents, who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

(With PTI inputs)

 

