Haryana: 6 Children Found Covid Positive Days After Schools Reopened

At least six children have been tested Covid positive in Fatehabad district, days after Haryana government decided to reopen schools. The children were found coronavirus positive in two government schools of Gularwala and Karandi villages of Fatehabad.

Haryana resumed normal classes for children of Class 9 to Class 12 from July 16 and for Class 6 to Class 8 from July 23.

All the infected children were found to be asymptomatic and have been isolated at home. Subsequently, the state’s health department decided to launch a drive and collect samples at random from schools to determine the positivity rate.

A sampling is being done across all government and private schools in Haryana. The government has also ordered district authorities to ensure proper vaccination of all school teachers.

Haryana on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 9,644, while 27 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,70,009, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

