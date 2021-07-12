Govt Dismisses Teacher Appointed After Her Father Was Killed By Gunmen In Jammu And Kashmir

As the government removed 11 employees from the services for anti-national activities, one of the sacked employees is Raziyah Sultan. She was appointed by the government on compassionate grounds after her lawyer father was kidnapped and killed by unknown gunmen.

“I have never been involved in any undesirable activities and never been in any unlawful activities,” Raziyah says. She says she knows nothing about the case and hasn’t been provided any details about it except the order of dismissal. She says imaginary accusations are being now levelled against her.

Raziyah, who is the headteacher of Middle School Khiram in the Anantnag district has only received an order of her dismissal.

The order reads, “whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied that after considering the facts of the case and based on information available that the activities of Raziyah Sultan, a headteacher in the government middle school Khiram Anantnag are such as to warrant her dismissal from services, whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Ms. Raziyah Sultan. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Ms. Raziyah Sultan headteacher in the government middle school Khiram Anantnag from service, with immediate effect.”

Raziyah had got the job as a teacher on compassionate grounds under SRO-43 in 2000 after her father Mohammad Sultan Bhat, a lawyer and member of Jamaat Islami was kidnapped and subsequently killed by unknown gunmen in 1996. Bhat, a law graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, started his practice from the Anantnag district court and later moved to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat had contested 1987 elections as a candidate of the Muslim United Front or MUF from the Bijbehara constituency. He has lost the polls in the widely rigged elections of 1987 by 100 votes to the National Conference candidate.

In 2000, Raziyah got her job on compassionate grounds under the SRO-43 after due process of the police and security verification followed in all such appointments.

On Friday government dismissed 11 employees including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander, Syed Salahuddin, two constables including Abdul Rashid Shigan, who was charged with carrying out attacks on the security forces for almost three years, Raziyah Sultan, and others.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine