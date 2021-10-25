Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

After announcing that 40% of the tickets would be given to women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections of 2022, Priyanka Gandhi has made another big promise of providing free medical treatment up to Rs 10 Lakh.

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins
Priyanka Gandhi made an election promise of providing free medical treatment up to Rs. 10 Lakh if Congress is elected to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, 2022 | Twitter

Trending

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T11:42:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:42 am

Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party government is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled in early 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

Karnataka Students Return To Schools After 18 Months As Classes Reopen Post Covid-19

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Karnataka Outlaws Demolition Of Existing Religious Structures In Public Places

Grievances Of Industry In Punjab Will Be Resolved On A Priority Basis: Channi

Sprawling Ridge: Inclement Weather, Dense Fog Dampens Karva Chauth Spirit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement