Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Positive For Covid In Tihar Jail

Arrested last year in connection with a Delhi riots case, former JNU student Umar Khalid tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

A senior prison official in Tihar jail confirmed that Khalid was tested for Covid-19 by jail authorities after he showed symptoms a few days ago. His test reports came on Saturday and he has been moved to an isolated ward.

Khalid was arrested in a case related to the riots that took place in Khajuri Khas in February 2020.

