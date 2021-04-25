April 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Positive For Covid In Tihar Jail

Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Positive For Covid In Tihar Jail

Umar Khalid was tested for Covid-19 by jail authorities after he showed symptoms a few days ago

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Positive For Covid In Tihar Jail
Former JNU student Umar Khalid.
File photo
Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Positive For Covid In Tihar Jail
outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T20:13:17+05:30

Arrested last year in connection with a Delhi riots case, former JNU student Umar Khalid tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

A senior prison official in Tihar jail confirmed that Khalid was tested for Covid-19 by jail authorities after he showed symptoms a few days ago. His test reports came on Saturday and he has been moved to an isolated ward.

Khalid was arrested in a case related to the riots that took place in Khajuri Khas in February 2020.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Walk-In Vaccination Not Allowed For Age Group 18-44, Registration On CoWIN Must: Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Umar Khalid Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Tihar Jail JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) delhi riots 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos