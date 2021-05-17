Five Delhi University Professors Succumb To Covid-19 In Last Six Days

Also read 34 Aligarh Muslim University Professors Succumb To Covid-19 In Last 18 Days

As many as five working professors of the Delhi University (DU), including a department head and a 33-year-old ad-hoc teacher have succumbed to Covid and Covid-like symptoms in the last six days.

On Saturday, another 24-year-old research scholar at the university, who has recently submitted his MPhil thesis, also died of coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), 33 working faculty members have died of Covid-19 since March. This includes two professors associated with Deshbandhu College and two with Daulat Ram College. Professor Veena Kukreja, 64, head of the Department of Political Science also died of Covid-19.

Deshbandhu College principal Rajiv Agarwal told HT, “We have lost two assistant professors and a library attendant in the last few days to Covid-19. We are still in a shock”

Two teachers died in Daulat Ram College between May 11 and May 13. Principal Savita Roy said, “The loss of these two faculty members is an irreplaceable loss to academia,” she said. One of the two teachers, Chaudhary, 33, was the only earning member in his family.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old research scholar at the university’s department of Political Science, also succumbed to the virus.

Earlier, 34 working professors of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have succumbed to Covid. All the deceased professors lived in different areas of Aligarh city.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine