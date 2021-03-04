First Extension Of Ram Mandir Complex Area, 7,285-Sq.Ft Land Purchased For 1 Crore

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday informed that it has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya, according to its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres,

The trust has paid Rs one crore for the 7,285 square feet of land to its owner at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot, an official from the trust informed. Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is responsible for the construction of the grand temples of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Talking to PTI, trustee Anil Mishra said, "We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple."

The land purchased by the trust is located next to the Asharfi Bhawan.

Its owner Deep Narain signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust, on February 20 with Mishra and Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari as witnesses, S B Singh, the sub-registrar of Faizabad in whose office the deed was signed, said.

"I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust," Tiwari said.

According to sources, the trust plans to acquire more land and is in talks with the owners of temples, houses, and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.

The sources said the trust wants to expand the project to 107 acres and it still has to acquire 14,30,195 square feet of land to achieve the target.

The main temple will be constructed on five acres of land and the remaining land will be used to develop various facilities, including a museum and a library.

(With inputs from PTI)

